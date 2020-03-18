Huge anti-CAA protest in Chennai

Chennai: Hundreds of protestors including members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ), a non-political Islamic organization, gathered near the Madras High Court here on Wednesday to demand revocation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and against the National Population Registrar (NPR).

The ‘jail bharo’ protest is being held near the high court at Parry’s Corner here.

Meanwhile, earlier today protestors at Washermanpet, who had been sitting in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over a month now, temporarily called off their agitation.

The Tamil Nadu state government had ordered a shutdown of all educational institutions, malls, supermarkets, theatres, pubs, swimming pools, gyms and other places of mass gathering until March 31.

The government also advised people to avoid mass gathering at places of worship and said that screening of people should take place at places of worship.

People in the state have also been advised to avoid travelling to other states for the next 15 days.

Tamil Nadu has so far reported one positive coronavirus case according to official data.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has gone up to 147 according to government data. There are a total of 3 deaths reported in the coutnry from the infection.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in tehnology, entertainment, sports, politics and top stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for android and ios