Huge cache of psychotropic medicines en route to Punjab seized

New Delhi, Sep 11 : The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized a huge cache of psychotropic tablets and cough syrups in two major operations.

In the first operation carried out in Rajasthan, the NCB’s Jodhpur zonal unit intercepted a car near motor merchant market, Pal Sangariya bypass on Wednesday. The unit recovered 6,02,300 tablets and capsules of tramadol and 338 bottles of codeine based cough syrups.

Four persons Mohit Kumar, Someshwar Singh, Sandeep Kumar and Hanuman Bishnoi, all from Rajasthan have been arrested in connection to the case.

In another major crackdown, the NCB’s Ajmer sub zonal unit along with BSF intercepted a truck on Suratgarh-Abohar highway, Sri Ganganagar(Rajasthan) on Wednesday and seized 55,200 tablets IP 0.5gm of alpraozlam weighing 8 kg, 50,000 tablets 100 mg of tramadol and narcotic drug, weighing 20.4 kg under NDPS Act, 1985.

One person Arjunram , a resident of Jodhpur (Rajasthan) has been apprehended in this connection.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the alpraozlam and tramadol tablets were sourced from the area and was destined to Abohar, Fazilka in Punjab. Efforts are on to arrest supplier and receiver to unearth the roots and linkages of this trafficking network and bust it subsequently,” KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau.

Various inputs indicate that Jodhpur, Ganganagar & Hanumangarh and surrounding districts of Rajasthan have remained as major hubs for the diversion of psychotropic tablets.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.