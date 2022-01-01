Huge job opportunities for pharma graduates: Chairman of Shadan

Hyderabad: The Chairman of the Shadan Educational Society Mohammed Shah Alam Rasool Khan said that the future of Pharmacy graduates is very bright in view of the rapidly growing Indian pharmaceutical industry.

“The Indian pharmaceutical industry is at its peak in the wake of the recent coronavirus pandemic. In the year 2021 the pharmaceutical Industry has rapidly made progress not only on the domestic but on the global level as well.” Rasul Khan said.

“The Indian pharmaceuticals industry has become a US $ 42 billion industry. According to a report this industry will achieve the target of US $ 65 billion in the year 2024,” informed the Chairman of Shadan Education Society.

This information was conveyed to girl students participating in the orientation program arranged by the Shadan Women’s College of Pharmacy Admission Committee.

The aspirants were informed in this orientation program about the job opportunities for the B Pharmacy graduates available in retail sectors, hospitals, pharmaceutical sales, marketing, private clinics, and companies in addition to giant pharmaceutical companies like Cipla, Lupin, Glenmark, Cadila Health, and other pharmaceutical giants.

Similarly, Pharm-D graduates can work as clinic pharmacists, hospital pharmacy directors, hospital staff pharmacists, medical writers, medical safety physicians, pharmaceutical advisors, and drug safety associates.

At the end of the program, the spirant girls were taken for a campus tour to familiarize them with the college facilities and its resources.