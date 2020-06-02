HUL donates over 74,000 testing kits to tackle spread of COVID

MUMBAI:Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has donated 74,328 RT-PCR Covid-19 testing kits worth Rs 13 crore to help ramp up testing of patients in the country. The govt of Maharashtra, has received about 28,800 RT-PCR testing kitsto help in the early detection of Covid-19. Others who received the RT-PCR kits include Indian Council of Medical Research (20,160 kits), Metropolis Labs (8088 kits) and Apollo Hospitals (17,280 kits).

The RT-PCR testing kits consist of nucleic acid diagnostic kit, sample release reagent, throat swab, PCR tube and sample storage reagent. The testing kits are approved by international certification bodies such as CE IVD, US-FDA and EU CE, and are also listed in FIND, a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaboration Centre.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever Limited said, “Sufficient supply of testing kits and other medical equipment will help frontline warriors competently tackle the Covid-19 virus. This will not only allow for free testing in critical regions, but also accelerate the process of testing asymptomatic patients, supplementing Government efforts to flatten the curve and arrest the spread of the pandemic in the country.”

This contribution comes on the back of 29 ventilators worth Rs 3 crore that HUL is donating to government hospitals in Maharashtra. Last month, HUL had also donated 5000 sets of PPEs, 20,000 N95 masks, 2,00,000 gloves, 112 pulse oximeter and 28 oxygen concentrators worth Rs 2 crore to the Maharashtra Public Health Department.

Beside states like Maharashtra and New Delhi which have a high Covid-19 patient count, HUL is also extending product donation and other support across India around its manufacturing locations and offices in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

HUL recently committed INR 100 crore towards helping India fight the Covid-19 pandemic, undertaking various initiatives to ensure safety of people and communities, product sourcing, and business continuity.

The initiatives include large scale awareness campaigns, providing free sanitation and hygiene products to COVID-19 frontline workers and underserved sections of the society, upgrading health care facilities in hospitals & testing centres, and setting up isolation centres to help local authorities curb Covid-19 spread. The company is supporting around six lakh migrant labour families with food kits and essential hygiene and nutrition products post-lockdown to help fight Covid-19.

HUL also partnered with UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) and BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to create public awareness campaign on social distancing and personal hygiene to prevent Covid-19.

