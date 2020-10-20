HUL’s Q2 consolidated net profit logs grows 8.6%

Mumbai, Oct 20 : Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported an 8.58 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 1,974 crore.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,818 crore during the same period of the last financial year (2019-20).

Its revenue from sale of products stood at Rs 11,510 crore during the period under review, against Rs 9,931 crore earned during the second quarter of the last fiscal.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Management Director of HUL, said: “In the context of a challenging economic environment, our growth has been competitive and profitable. We continue to demonstrate execution prowess, agility, adaptability, resilience, and passion of our people.”

“We have expanded our portfolio with consumer relevant innovations and have invested strongly behind our brands. Our operations and service levels are now back to pre-Covid levels and we have accelerated the pace of digitizing our operations under the ‘Re-imagine HUL’ agenda,” he said.

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 14 per share for the year ending March 31, 2021.

