Huma Qureshi roped in for ‘item song’ in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Mumbai: After Priyanka Chopra’s sizzling dance number in 2013 hit Ram Leela, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly roped in actress Huma Qureshi for another amazing item song in his next biopic ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

According to a report in Times Of India, Huma Qureshi has said yes to perform in a special dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next.

When stars from the film industry get an offer from Bhansali for even a small role in his film, they just accept it without any hesitation. And now as Huma Qureshi too has accepted the offer, this will surely be a huge opportunity for the actress.

According to reports, Sanjay was looking for a dancer who could also emote the evocative lyrics as it won’t be a Mujra song. The song in which Huma is likely to perform is an earthier item number.

Now we have never seen Huma Qureshi in such an avatar but this talented diva would certainly light up the screen.

Gangubai Kathiawadi recently faced legal trouble after the family member of Gangubai and writer of ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’ filed a case against Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reportedly, they objected to the story of the movie.

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s shoot was in full swing pre-pandemic days. However, due to the lockdown, the film had to be stalled and now it seems like the makers are all set to begin the shoot again.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi has Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ and Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ in the pipeline.