Interstate gang involved in women trafficking nabbed

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police today nabbed a gang involved in Human trafficking. The police seized 40 passports and Rs.6000 cash from the gang members.

Addressing media persons on the issue, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawath said Shaik Mohammed Imthiyaz,Nune Subbamma,Gundugala Subba Rayudu,Mohammed Haroon and others have been arrested by conducting searches at travel agency in Malakpet area. The gang members who were trafficking women to countries like Oman and Muscat .

He said that they found that the women were being trafficked in the name of provision of jobs in the foreign countries . He said that they had arrested four members of the gang and added that three other members of the gang were on the large.

He appealed the public not fall prey to those travel agents who do not possess valid license.