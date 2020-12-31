Human trafficking racket busted, 4 arrested by SOT

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) Malkajgiri raided on a brothel house, near Nandanavanam park, Chengicherla under the limits of Medipally Police station limits.

During this operation 4 human traffickers Atukori Jyothi, J.Pradeep & M.Anil were arrested and rescued three victim women namely Shaik Sultana, M.Divya and K.Rajeshwari.

According to the police, since some period, Atukori Jyothi, has been running a retail saree house from H.No.26, near Nandanavanam park, Chengicherla under the limits of Medipally PS.

But, in order to earn easy money, she has also been running a brothel house from the same premises by procuring innocent women who are in a need of financial aid for leading their families.

During this process, she somehow gets acquaintance with the interested customers and invites them to her house, where she has been running of this flesh trade.