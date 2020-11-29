Humanitarian Gesture: Alliance Air delays flight to save 4 lives

New Delhi, Nov 29 : In a humanitarian gesture, Air India’s regional subsidiary Alliance Air delayed its Jaipur-Delhi flight to save the lives of four patients, awaiting organ transplants in the national capital.

The matter came to light on Sunday, signifying the growing need for “safe and fast” harvested organ transport.

According to the Alliance Air, its Jaipur-Delhi flight on Saturday was delayed by half an hour to wait for the arrival of organs donated by a 49-year-old woman in Jaipur that were to be transported to Delhi along with a team of doctors and paramedical staff.

“The retrieved organs to be transported consisted of 2 lungs, 1 liver and 1 kidney and were urgently needed at Delhi to save four lives,” the airline said in a statement.

“Collaborative efforts of the Chief Minister’s office, the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), Air India, Alliance Air, the Central Industrial Security Force and Jaipur airport authorities for this humanitarian cause helped in saving 4 lives.”

As per the statement, when the passengers on the flight came to know about the reason of flight delay, they waited patiently for the organs to arrive at the airport.

“The organ harvesting surgery, performed at a private hospital in Jaipur, was a complicated one involving retrieval of lungs, kidney and liver and hence was time consuming,” the statement said.

“The retrieved organs needed to reach Delhi soon after harvesting… On arriving at the airport, the retrieved organs were rushed through the security check by Alliance Air ground staff.”

Source: IANS

