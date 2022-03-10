Humbly accept people’s verdict: Rahul Gandhi on poll results

After suffering a massive defeat in assembly elections in five states, senior Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi accepted ‘humbly’ accepted the loss and congratulated the winners.

“My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication,” said his tweet.

We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2022

Congress had a massive blow in the state assembly elections, losing all five states- Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. While the Bharatiya Janata Party won four states, Aam Aadmi Party made a sweeping victory in Punjab with a giant margin.

Congress’s hopes for Goa were crushed even though exit polls indicated a victory.

In Punjab, Congress’s major hope, its candidates Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu struggled to win by large votes.