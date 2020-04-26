‘Humein to pata hi nahi tha’: Dhawan hilariously trolls Pujara

New Delhi: India opener Shikhar Dhawan hilariously trolled Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara after the latter shared a photograph of himself on social media recently.

With no cricket being played due to coronavirus pandemic, Pujara uploaded a picture of himself batting in the nets and his post read: “The thing I miss the most in this lockdown is being on the cricket field.”

Dhawan took note of this post from Pujara and his he commented: “Sachi humein pata hi nahi tha tu cricket miss kar raha hai (We didn’t have the slightest of clue that you were missing cricket) Wow!”

Fast-bowler Umesh Yadav also joined in the fun and posted a laughing emoji on Pujara’s post. In normal circumstances, the cricketers would have been currently playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to coronavirus crisis, the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

Pujara, who didn’t find any taker in the IPL auction, was supposed to play for Gloucestershire in this year’s County season but that was postponed as well. He was set to play the first six matches of the County Championship from April 12 to May 22.

Pujara had previously played in England for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.