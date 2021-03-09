Humpy wins BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award

New Delhi, March 9 : Chess player Koneru Humpy won the BBC India Sportswoman of the Year award for 2020. The award was based on a public vote in which Humpy beat sprinter Dutee Chand, shooter Manu Bhaker, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and hockey captain Rani Rampal.

“Being an indoor game, chess doesn’t get as much attention as sports like cricket gets in India. But with this award, I hope the game will draw people’s attention,” she said after winning the honour on Monday.

“I won over the years because of my willpower and confidence. A female player should never think about quitting her game. Marriage and motherhood are just a part of our life and they should not change the course of our lives,” she said.

Humpy won the World Rapid Chess Championship in December 2019 after a two-year maternity break. She then won the Cairns Cup in 2020.

Humpy became the youngest grandmaster in 2002 at the age of 15. She has received the Arjuna Award in 2003 and the Padma Shri in 2007.

