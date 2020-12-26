Hundreds bid farewell to Assam braveheart martyred in J&K

Guwahati, Dec 27 : The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday offered full force honours during the last rites of para-military jawan Mrityunjoy Chetia, who was martyred in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a gloomy ceremony, the CRPF paid homage to the gallant para-military officer on behalf of the nation as hundreds of villagers and administrative officials, senior force personnel, family members and friends bid tearful adieu to the braveheart of Assam at his native village Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district.

Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner N. Pawar paid homage to the 27-year-old jawan, who had joined the CRPF in 2017, on behalf of the state government.

The sate government earlier announced that the next of kin of the martyr would be given a financial aid of Rs 20 lakh.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled the death of Chetia.

“CRPF jawan from Assam Mrityunjoy Chetia exhibited exemplary valour and made supreme sacrifice while serving the nation in Jammu & Kashmir. Praying for eternal peace of the departed soul, I offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them,” Sonowal tweeted.

Terrorists hurled a grenade on a CRPF party at Tawheed Chowk in Dudderhama area of Ganderbal in central Kashmir on Wednesday, causing injuries to three of its personnel including Chetia, who subsequently succumbed to his wounds in a hospital in Srinagar.

Chetia is the fourth para-military force personnel from the northeast region to be martyred in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since last month.

On December 1, Border Security Force (BSF) Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite from Kangpokpi district of Manipur was martyred in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

On November 13, Indian Army Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy from Dhubri district in Assam was martyred in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in J&K.

On November 8, BSF constable Sudip Kumar Sarkar from Tripura was killed in a terrorist attack in Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district

