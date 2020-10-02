Hundreds gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

ChandraSekhar Azad, Swara Bhasker and CM Arvind Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras case

By Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 2nd October 2020 7:37 pm IST
New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar during a protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up at the Jantar Mantar here where hundreds of civil society activists, students, Aam Aadmi Party and Left leaders gathered to protest against the Hathras gang-rape-and-murder case

Besides ground force, senior police officers and paramilitary personnel have been deployed manage the crowd. The protest site has been barricaded by the police to restrict the movement of protesters, an official said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Senior lawyer Prashant Bhusan, actor Swara Bhasker, CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and Sitaram Yechury, and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj are among those who gathered at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the justice for the Hathras victim.

The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped, was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out “as per the wishes of the family”. 

