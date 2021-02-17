Hundreds of Indians expats stranded in UAE

Riyadh: Many Indian expats are stranded in the UAE since the travel restrictions were re-imposed in several countries of the Middle-East region due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE are advised to consider returning to India and plan their further travel only after the restrictions are lifted.

Kuwait has banned the entry of non-citizens from February 7 till February 28 and Saudi Arabia has also stopped passengers traveling from 20 countries including India from 4 February till March 5 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On Tuesday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted, “Indian nationals going to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait who are in UAE and need help to return, contact Dubai Consulate or Abu Dhabi Embassy.”

Stranded Indian nationals on their way to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait via UAE who may require assistance for repatriation to India are advised to contact our Consulate in Dubai or Embassy at Abu Dhabi — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) February 16, 2021

Ariba Fatima, an expat travelling to Dubai speaking to siasat.com over the phone said, “We were undergoing quarantine in Dubai, returning to India is not an easy option for us but going back is safe in this situation as living in Dubai is expensive- it is a big relief for us that UAE has extended visit visa till March 31.”

Saji Cheriyan, a prominent member of the Indian community, said he had offered shelters to 400 workers in Fujairah for many of them have been stranded for more than 10 days.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai told Gulf News that free tickets will be offered to those who cannot afford to buy for them using funds from the Indian Community Welfare Fund, However, the mission received less than 50 applications for free tickets as of Monday.