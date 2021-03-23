Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Domestic music streaming platform Hungama Music and US-based audio tech major Dolby Laboratories on Tuesday announced that they are now offering the music streaming platform users a premium and high-quality streaming experience in India.

The companies said that Hungama Music users in India with compatible Dolby Atmos — a surround sound technology — enabled mobile devices will be able to enjoy music in Dolby Atmos from T-Series, India’s leading music label and other leading Hindi and regional labels, as well as local artists.

“We have always worked towards elevating the consumer experience on our platform by combining technology with a diverse library,” Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media, said in a statement.

“Our work with Dolby is yet another step towards offering Indian users a premium and high-quality music streaming experience. Through this our users will be able to listen to music in an even more immersive and engaging way,” Roy added.

Dolby Atmos lets listeners connect with music at its fullest capacity and creative potential, the company said.

“Dolby Atmos Music is redefining how music is created and has been well embraced by artists in India, who are using it as a tool to create a deeper way to connect with their audience more intimately” said Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories.

“Together with Hungama Music, we are expanding the global reach of Dolby Atmos Music by enabling a more immersive and exciting way for music fans in India to enjoy their favourite songs and albums,” he added.