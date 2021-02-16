Hungary to receive first shipment of Chinese vaccines

By IANS|   Published: 17th February 2021 1:54 am IST
Beijing, Feb 17 : A Hungarian cargo plane loaded with China’s Covid-19 vaccines took off from China’s capital Beijing. Hungary is set to receive its first shipment of Chinese vaccines soon.

The country has ordered enough supplies from China’s Sinopharm to inoculate 2.5 million people, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said “This deal will speed up vaccination, which could save the lives of thousands of people and contribute to lifting restrictions sooner.”

