Hurt by Asaduddin Owaisi’s anti-Hindu remarks: Attackers

Hyderabad: The attackers who opened fire on Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy in Meerut on Thursday told the Uttar Pradesh Police that they took the action after being hurt by the AIMIM chief’s anti-Hindu remarks.

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two attackers identified as Sachin and Shubham.

Police said the interrogation of attackers is underway. During interrogation, they told police that they carried out the act upon being hurt by Owaisi’s anti-Hindu statements.

The country made weapon seized by the Uttar Pradesh police which is used by the assailants during the attack on Asaduddin Owaisi

“Uttar Pradesh Police is analysing the CCTV footage. One person was arrested instantly in connection with the incident. An illegal 9 mm pistol was recovered from him.

Five teams have been formed and the investigating is underway,” Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) told ANI.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut for campaigning earlier today.

After reaching Delhi, Owaisi while speaking in Delhi said, “I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car.

I talked to the Additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate.”

“It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government as well as central government to look into the matter.

I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter. Attack on a sitting MP is a very serious matter. I believe it is a well-planned attempt to hurt me. The incident took place near the toll plaza, which means the attackers were already doing recce. It is not the first time that there is an attack on me.

The Election Commission should take notice of it since I was campaigning for the polls,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, two people attacked Owaisi and fired bullets on his convoy when he was leaving Meerut’s Kithoudh area for Delhi. The incident took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza.

He also informed that his car got punctured which led him to leave the place in another vehicle.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.