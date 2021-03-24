Hurun India Real Estate Rich List: Five Hyderabadis bag spots

Hyderabad: As many as five people from Hyderabad featured in the GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List published this week. The fourth edition of the real estate rich list mapped around 6,000 companies to arrive at the top-100 by revenue and net-worth, Hurun India Head Anas Rahman Junaid said.

Following is the list of Hyderabadis who bagged spot on the list.

Rameshwar Rao Jupally and family of My Home Constructions (Rs 5,450 crore) – 11th position in the list C Venkateswara Reddy of Aparna Constructions & Estates (Rs 5,230 crore)- 12th position in the list S Subramanyam Reddy of Aparna Constructions & Estates (Rs 5,180 crore)- 13th position in the list G V Rao and family of SAS Infra (Rs 1,010 crore)- 49th position in the list GVK Reddy and family of Taj GVK (Rs 460 crore)- 72nd position in the list

Meanwhile, Mangal Prabhat Lodha & family of Lodha Group bagged the first rank in the list. His wealth that increased by 39 percent this year is Rs 44,270 crore. During the pandemic, the Lodha Group earned the highest revenue among all the real estate developers in the country.

Rajiv Singh of DLF ranked second as his wealth is Rs. 36,430 crore. His wealth increased by 45 percent in the present year.

The youngest and oldest persons on this list are Aditya Chandak (36) of Chandak Group and P R S Oberoi (91) of East India Hotels respectively.