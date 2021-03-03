Hurun Rich List 2021: Know top 10 richest persons in the world

New Delhi: Hurun Report released the list of billionaires in the world titled ‘Hurun Rich List 2021’. As per the list, only one Indian, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is among the top 10 richest persons in the world.

RIL Chairman’s wealth increased by 24 percent to $83 billion due to the surge in the value of energy and telecom giant Reliance.

Meanwhile, in terms of the number of billionaires in a country, India retained the third spot. There are a total of 177 billionaires in the country.

Following is the list of top 10 richest persons in the world

Name Wealth Company name Elon Musk $1970B Tesla Jeff Bezos $1890B Amazon Bernard Arnault $1140B LVMH Bill Gates $1100B Microsoft Mark Zuckerberg $1010B Facebook Warren Buffett $910B Berkshire Hathaway Zhong Shanshan $850B YST Mukesh Ambani $830B Reliance Bertrand Puech $800B Hermes Steve Ballmer $800B Microsoft

The Hurun Global Rich List 2021 ranked 3228 billionaires from 2402 companies and 68 countries.

Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf said, “Despite the disruption caused by Covid-19, this year has seen the biggest wealth increase of the last decade. A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year. The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than perhaps could have been expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19.”