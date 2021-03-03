Hurun Rich List 2021: Know top 10 richest persons in the world

Mukesh-Ambani
Mukesh Ambani - managing director of Reliance Jio Industries.

New Delhi: Hurun Report released the list of billionaires in the world titled ‘Hurun Rich List 2021’. As per the list, only one Indian, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is among the top 10 richest persons in the world.

RIL Chairman’s wealth increased by 24 percent to $83 billion due to the surge in the value of energy and telecom giant Reliance.

Meanwhile, in terms of the number of billionaires in a country, India retained the third spot. There are a total of 177 billionaires in the country.

Following is the list of top 10 richest persons in the world

NameWealthCompany name
Elon Musk$1970BTesla
Jeff Bezos$1890BAmazon
Bernard Arnault$1140BLVMH
Bill Gates$1100BMicrosoft
Mark Zuckerberg$1010BFacebook
Warren Buffett$910BBerkshire Hathaway
Zhong Shanshan$850BYST
Mukesh Ambani$830BReliance
Bertrand Puech$800BHermes
Steve Ballmer$800BMicrosoft

The Hurun Global Rich List 2021 ranked 3228 billionaires from 2402 companies and 68 countries.

Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf said, “Despite the disruption caused by Covid-19, this year has seen the biggest wealth increase of the last decade. A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year. The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than perhaps could have been expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19.”

