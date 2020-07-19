Husband arrested for pronouncing “Triple Talaq” over phone

Hyderabad:In a first case in Rachakonda police commissionerate LB Nagar police have arrested a husband after he allegedly pronounced Triple Talaq over the phone.

According to Inspector Ashok Reddy Inspector LB Nagar police station a woman by name Haseena a resident of LB Nagar was married in 2017 with Abdul Samee a lab technician by profession.

However, a few months into marriage, there were issues between the couple following which the woman had then approached the Rachakonda Women police station upon which in March 2020, a case was registered sectiopn 4 of (The Muslim Woman (Protection of Rights on Marriage) act 2019. Later the case was transfered to LB Nagar police station.

The complainant alleged that her husband harassed and tortured her for additional dowry since the time of marriage and as she failed to bring the money, her husband pronounced talaaq and divorced. The couple was blessed with a child.

The LB Nagar police booked a case under the Protection of Rights on Marriage Act and arrested Abdul Samee.