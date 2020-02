A+ A-

Hyderabad: A man committed suicide after quarreling with his wife. This incident occurred at the Uppal police station area.

According to the details, Mohammed Zaheer (35), a security guard, resident of Chiluka Nagar, Uppal quarreled with his wife and committed suicide.

He used to quarrel with his wife quite often on trivial issues.

He took this extreme step after quarreling with his wife.