Husband stranded in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad woman urges MEA’s help to bring him back

Hyderabad: A woman in Hyderabad has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) requesting the safe return of her husband who has been stranded in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to ANI, Nafees Begum, the wife of Hassan Pasha, who is stuck in Saudi Arabia, said that her husband was first employed as a spray painter at a workshop at Markaz Fahad in Medina.

“After working for 10 years, he was offered a partnership by his employer Fahad Al Harbi and asked for a share in his profit. My husband used to pay Farah Al Harbi 3,500 to 4,000 Saudi Riyal monthly. After three years, his employer decided to give the workshop on lease to Hassan Pasha and the employer asked for 5,500 Saudi Riyal per month as rent,” claimed Nafees Begum.

“Five years into the partnership, he was able to pay for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the workshop was demolished by municipal authorities. His employer asked him to go back to India and come back again on a new visa. The owner said he would provide and has taken signatures for the same,” she added.

Days before he was scheduled to leave Saudi Arabia, Nafees Begum claimed Pasha got to know that his employer had filed a case against him.

The employer said he has duped him for 15,000 Saudi Riyal and he (Hassan Pasha) has been placed on the travel ban list, Nafees Begum said.

She requested the MEA to look into the issue and take the necessary steps to bring his husband back to India.

“My husband doesn’t have any money now and is also unable to pay us. I am a mother of three children and belong to a poor family. I request the Government of India to please look into this issue and bring him back to India,” Nafees Begum said.

Sarwarunnisa, the mother of Hassan Pasha, said she has been facing health issues and doesn’t have any money to get any medical treatment.

“Amid my health issues, my son is stuck in Saudi Arabia. I request the Government of India to please bring him back to India safely,” she said.