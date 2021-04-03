Hussain Sagar becomes most polluted lake in Telangana

Hyderabad: Several studies and surveys have highlighted how fast land encroachment without proper planning has resulted in the disappearance of the lakes in Hyderabad. The polluted water coming into the lakes is the main reason for its dilapidated condition.

Hussain Sagar Lake which is spread on 5.7 square kilometers is the worst affected lake under the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB).

The Bio Chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) found in the lake is between 25-116mg/1 which should not be more than 3mg/1.The Dissolved Oxygen (DO) Concentration level which measures the water purity is also below the required mark. The DO level in the water should not be less than 3-4 mg/1 level as it is crucial for the survival of the aquatic life.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), if DO level is less than 2mg/l in an area then it is considered as a “dead zone”.

Public have expressed their anguish towards the Pollution Control Board for not taking the required steps in controlling the pollution levels in the city.