Hussain Sagar is not polluted: TS Pollution Control Board

Hyderabad: Hussain Sagar is not polluted by bulk drug manufacturing industries, the recent monitoring during lockdown has shown that there is an increase of DO(dissolved oxygen) level in Hussain Sagar and BOD (biological oxygen demand) level has drastically come down.

The monitoring data by Telangana Pollution Control Board (TPCB)

Narayan Reddy – President Emeritus -BDMA had come forward to sponsor the technical investigation study to find out the root cause of Husainsagar lake pollution for the benefit of society and regulatory authority.

A scientific question: Who is responsible for the pollution of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad?

Photo of Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar Lake before the lockdown. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

One of the unexpected gains of Lockdown is a huge improvement in Environmental quality. Air and water in polluted water bodies have become clean. Birds and animals are roaming without fear. It is reported that the Air Quality Index in Hyderabad City and water quality in the Hussainsagar lake have improved considerably since the lockdown. Water in HussainsagarLake is now clean and transparent. BOD and COD declined dramatically and there is a drastic improvement in the dissolved oxygen (DO). This is a big relief to the citizens and an indirect benefit of lockdown. Telangana Pollution Control Board monitors regularly at various locations around HussainsagarLake and the average figures during the month of January 2020 as published in their web site are as below:

TSPCB Status of Water quality of Hussain Sagar lake for the month of January 2020

Parameter Monitored Boats club Viceroy Hotel Necklace road NTR Garden Lepakshi Handicrafts Budha Statue Sanjeevaiah Park Sailing Club pH 7.44 7.91 7.66 7.89 7.13 7.60 7.36 7.67 EC 1210 1239 1261 1225 1222 1237 1264 1211 DO 4.1 3.4 NIL 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.6 3.2 BOD 3 at 27OC 30 32 37 76 40 44 24 25 COD 104 100 124 252 132 189 96 84 TDS 702 731 756 747 794 12 771 726 Nitrates 34 16 13 18 11 12 9 30 TSS 49 33 40 64 56 92 54 51 Total coliform >1600 >1600 >1600 1600 >1600 >1600 1600 >1600 Fecal coliform 1600 920 540 540 920 540 350 540 Free Ammonia 0.42 1.00 0.59 1.15 0.16 0.52 0.47 0.65

During the month of April 2020 monitoring results have shown that the dissolved oxygen (DO) levels during lockdown had gone up to 7.3mg/lit which as per CPCB norms should be above 4mg/lit. DO levels are required for the substance of aquatic life. The BOD level during lockdown has come down to almost 8mg/lit from a pre lockdown range of 24 to 76mg/lit. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms are as given below:

CPCB Water Quality Criteria

Designated-Best-Use Class of water Criteria Drinking Water Source without conventional treatment but after disinfection A Total Coliforms Organism MPN/100ml shall be 50 or less pH between 6.5 and 8.5 Dissolved Oxygen 6mg/l or more Biochemical Oxygen Demand 5 days 20°C 2mg/l or less Drinking water source after conventional treatment and disinfection C Total Coliforms Organism MPN/100ml shall be 5000 or less pH between 6 to 9 Dissolved Oxygen 4mg/l or more Biochemical Oxygen Demand 5 days 20°C 3mg/l or less Irrigation, Industrial Cooling, Controlled Waste disposal E pH between 6.0 to 8.5 Electrical Conductivity at 25°C micro mhos/cm Max.2250 Sodium absorption Ratio Max. 26 Boron Max. 2mg/l Below E Not Meeting A, C, & E Criteria

