Hussain Sagar to get 80-seater cruiser

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar will soon get 80-seater cruiser as the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has invited tenders for it.

According to a report in Telangana Today, Managing Director of TSTDC, B Manohar said that boating facilities are being expanded due to increasing demand.

He also said that a 35-seater deluxe boat that was procured two years back can be hired by the tourists. Earlier, a speed boat was also procured, he added.

It is also reported that the boating services began at Hussain Sagar in late 1980s.

During pre-Covid days, the boating services at Hussain Sagar used to attract around 10 thousand tourists on weekends and holidays and 3-5 thousand during weekdays.

Boating at Durgam Cheruvu

Boating at Durgam Cheruvu is also likely to gain popularity due to the cable-stayed bridge. The lake has floating restaurant and pedal boats.

The floating restaurant at Durgam Cheruvu serves many dishes. It can also be booked for event and parties.

Apart from Hussain Sagar and Durgam Cheruvu, boating is also found at Shilparam and Mir Alam Tank.