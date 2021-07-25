Huzurabad by-election: 427 Dalits to meet CM at Pragati Bhavan on July 26

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS has launched various programs to win the Huzurabad Assembly by-election. A minister is visiting the constituency daily to prepare the ground for the party’s big win.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is trying to prepare a strategy to win people’s hearts through Dalit Bandhu Scheme. The chief minister will meet the Dalits of the Huzurabad constituency on July 26. 427 Dalit will be invited to meet the Chief Minister at Pragati Bhavan.

The local political leaders were invited to attend the CM’s meet. The chief minister personally telephoned V Ramaswamy, the husband of the MPTC of Jimmykunta Mandal, and apprised him about the Dalit Bandhu Scheme which he described as the world’s ideal welfare scheme.

The chief minister reiterated that he is committed to his pledge to work for the welfare and upliftment of Dalit Community. Rao advised Rama Swamy to attend the meet at Pragati Bhavan. During the talk, Ramaswamy informed the CM about the conspiracy hatched against him by Eatala Rajender.