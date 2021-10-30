Huzurabad by-election: Exit poll predicts BJP win over TRS

Hyderabad: Polling for the Huzurabad by-election scheduled for October 30, ended at 6:30 pm with exit polls giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an edge over Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and others. BJP may have an upper hand in the vote share procuring majority of the votes between 10500 to 12300. The voter turnout was recorded at of 86.33 percent.

The exit polls for the Huzurabad by-elections suggested that the BJP may win the constituency with more than 50 percent votes followed by TRS at 43.1 percent, Congress at 5.1 percent and others at 0.7 percent.

As per the poll predictions, the TRS is likely to emerge victorious in the Ellanthakunta and Jammikunta Mandals, whereas the BJP may hold a majority in Kamalapur, Veenavanka and Huzurabad Mandals.

The exit poll report reasoned the analysis stating that the non-implementation of Dalit Bandhu Scheme may negatively impact the TRS, alongside the fact that Eatala Rajender holds a positive image for his role played during the the Telangana agitation.

Unemployed youth have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the state government. The exit polls also suggested that a majority of women, 58 percent in all, voted for the BJP whereas only 42 percent of women voted for TRS.

Eatala’s contribution as an MLA and minister to develop infrastructure in the area and to serve the common man, work in favour of the BJP.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Rajender resigned from ruling TRS and joined the BJP. On June 12, Rajender had submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments. The seat has become a battle of prestige for the ruling TRS and the opposition alike.

These exit polls, predictions and analysis, released by Atmasakshi Group, are the work of a psephologist, engineer and a political strategist, Murthy.