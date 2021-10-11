Huzurabad by-election the costliest in election history: Congress MLA

Hyderabad: The Congress MLA in Telangana Assembly Seethakka has alleged that the ruling TRS made the Huzurabad by-poll as the country’s most expensive election.

Speaking to the media, Seethakka alleged that voters in the constituency are being offered cash and liquor to vote for TRS.

Since the time of Eatala Rajender’s resignation, the TRS government had sent many ministers for the polling campaign. Crores of rupees are being splurged in every mandal to influence the voters. The opposition leaders and activates are offered huge amounts to switch sides. She cited the example of Kaushik Reddy who has joined TRS recently.

“Both the TRS and BJP are ignoring the Peoples issues and likely to burden the masses with more taxes in the days to come”, Seethakka said.