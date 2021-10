Hyderabad: The Huzurabad police on Monday registered a case against the BJP Candidate and former minister Eatala Rajender for allegedly flouting the election code.

The flying squad of the election commission has filed a complaint with the concerned police alleging that Rajender has organized a public meeting flouting the COVID-19 rules. It was also alleged that the election code too was also violated.

On receiving a complaint the Huzurabad police registered a case and took up investigation.