Huzurabad by-polls: Two IPS officers transferred

Hyderabad: Ahead of Huzurabad by-polls the Government on Tuesday transferred two IPS in the state.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. B. Kamalasan Reddy has been transfered and he has been replaced by V. Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam.

While Joint Director Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) Ramana Kumar has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police Ramagundam.

V. B. Kamalasan Reddy an IPS officer of 2004 batch whose posting was long standing was shifted since the Election Commission of India does not allows officers of more than three years at same post.