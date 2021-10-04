Huzurabad bypoll: Eatala Rajendar’s wife Jamuna files nomination

Hyderabad: BJP leader and former TRS health minister Eatala Rajender’s wife on Monday filed her nomination for Huzurabad bypoll. Her assets are reportedly worth Rs 52.26 crore, and together, the couple have a combined wealth of Rs 73 crores.

Eatala Rajendar had made his jump from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Huzurabad bypoll, after he was sacked from the cabinet by chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) due to land-grabbing charges. On Monday, the 56-year-old Jamuna submitted her nomination papers sans the B-form to the returning officer, Karimnagar district.

It is believed that Jamuna will contest the by-elections if her husband, who is currently facing charges of land encroachment and corruption, is arrested just before the elections, said a news report from News Meter

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced 30 October as the polling day and 2 November for the announcement of results for Huzurabad bypoll. It is crucial as analysts believe it will decide the fate of Rajender, a two-time minister in the TRS Cabinet and once a close aide of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao. It is also being considered as the semi-final to the 2023 state elections.

Rajendar switched over to BJP following a fall out with K.Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS and is currently facing two cases. The TRS has fielded Gellu Srinivas Yadhav – TRS Vvce president against Eatala and the Congress after much delay named Balamoor Venkat, president of the grand old party’s student wing NSUI (National Students Union of India) in Telangana

Considering the high possibility of Rajender facing an arrest during the campaigning, Jamuna, in her affidavit, has mentioned that she is the candidate “set up” by the BJP.