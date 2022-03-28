Huzurabad case: AP CM Jagan’s lawyers claim summons not received

Hyderabad: Lawyers of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy informed the Nampally special sessions court that summons instructing him to appear in court on Monday were never received.

The YSR Congress party president was summoned along with two others in relation to a seven-year-old case. Jaganmohan Reddy, Srikanth Reddy and Nagireddy had a case registered against them for violating the Election Code during the Huzurabad elections in 2014. The three were also issued a summons by the police under sections 188 and 143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court in response to the lawyers said that summons must be served to the CM before March 31.

In January, the special Nampally court had directed CM Jaganmohan to appear directly in court in regards to a separate case related to his disproportionate assets.

It said it had already granted 10 exemptions from personal appearances. If he follows the court’s direction, it will be the first time he will make a personal appearance in court after becoming the chief minister.