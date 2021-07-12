Huzurabad: Kaushik Reddy resigns from Cong after party issues show-cause notice

Hyderabad: Hours after the Congress party disciplinary committee issued show-cause notices for a purported audio clip of him, party in charge in Huzurabad and TPCC Secretary Kaushik Reddy resigned from the party.

In a letter address to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi, Reddy cited current political situations to leave the party. He thanked party leadership including Rahul Gandhi and Uttam Kumar Reddy for providing him ticket in the previous election to Huzurabad.

“I wish to take part in Telangana’s development,” Kaushik Reddy wrote.

On Sunday, Reddy’s purported audio clip of him claiming that the Huzurabad by-election ticket on behalf of the ruling TRS has been confirmed to him.

In the viral audio clip, Kaushik Reddy can be heard claiming that the ticket for the bypoll from Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was confirmed to him. He asked the TRS activist on the other side of the line to give him a list of youth in the village.

“Pay them ₹2,000, 3,000 or 5,000 and bring them into the party. I will take care of you,” he said.

However, the genuineness of the audio could not be confirmed as yet.

Kaushik Reddy’s jump to TRS has been the talk of the town after he met the TRS working president and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao at a function. He later clarified it to be just a coincidence.