Huzurabad: TRS files complaint against Eatala Rajender with ECI

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janta Party’s candidate, Eatala Rajender for holding a press meet on the day of the Huzurabad by poll.

TRS in its complaint to the EIC alleged that Eatala has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and deliberately committed a criminal offence, by holding a press meet on the day of the by poll. The complaint filed by the TRS general secretary, Bharat Kumar Soma, stated that Eatala has tried to influence the voters in conversation with the press at a polling booth in Channa Badi, Kamalapur by levelling allegations of misuse of authorities by the state government.

Soma has also mentioned Eatala’s wife in the complaint and alleged that she called the TRS injust and claimed that the BJP were on the side of truth and justice. They also reportedly asked the voters to vote in their favour, as voters from other polling booths were ‘blessing’ them similarly.

Tagging Eatala as ‘hopeless and lawless, like a habitual offender, Soma requests the EIC, on behalf of TRS, to restrict Eatala and the BJP from violating laws any further, to avoid any injustice to the TRS candidate and others. He also requested the EIC to take an action against news channels V6 and Raj News for broadcasting the press meet and dishonouring the election laws.

The Huzurabad by-poll, scheduled for October 30, is currently in process with a turnout of 45.63 percent till 1 pm, the result of which will be announced on November 2.