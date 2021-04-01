Hyatt Hotels Corporation plans to expand brand footprint in India

New Delhi: Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced its plans to grow its brand footprint in India by more than 70 per cent by 2023.

In a statement, the hospitality major said that with over 20 executed managed and franchised agreements, Hyatt will add over 3,600 keys to its existing portfolio of 32 Hyatt-branded hotels across eight distinct brands in the country, including Andaz, Alila, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Centric and Hyatt Place.

Ever-increasing demand from guests

This ambitious growth in India is fuelled by an ever-increasing demand from guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, and owners to offer unique and differentiated hotel experiences, it said.

It added that the announcement signals significant intentional growth plans for Hyatt, bringing the number of Hyatt-branded hotels in India to more than 50 by the end of 2023, resulting in a more diverse portfolio of hotel offerings in new and existing markets.

“Hyatt remains focused on thoughtfully accelerating its brand growth and momentum by transforming the hotel landscape in India with planned openings in some of the most frequented and desirable destinations in the country,” Hyatt’s Vice President, Real Estate & Development, India, Dhruva Rathore, said.

Hyatt Regency brand

In 2021, Hyatt plans to primarily expand its Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Place brands. The Hyatt Regency brand, which continues to drive Hyatt’s brand growth in India, will enter two new markets with Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansoravar and Hyatt Regency Trivandrum.

The Hyatt Place brand will enter four new markets with Hyatt Place Bodh Gaya, Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar, Hyatt Place Vadodara and Hyatt Place Bharuch.

“India remains a growth driver for Hyatt, and we are committed to catering to the Indian traveler with a comprehensive portfolio of hotels,” Hyatt’s Vice President & Country Head, India, Sunjae Sharma, said.