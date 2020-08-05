HYC NGO members taken into police custody in cheating case

Posted By SM Bilal Published: 5th August 2020 10:52 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police on Wednesday have taken two alleged fraudsters into police custody.

Salman Khan and Syed Ayub of Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) old city-based NGO were arrested on the charges of cheating several persons in the pretext of sponsoring the treatment of an elderly woman last month.

Police alleged that Salman uploaded an appeal on social media with the help of a video appealing for donations to meet the medical expenses of a lady. “We have taken the accused persons into five day police custody for carrying out further investigation in cheating case” said ACP Falaknuma MA Majid.

The NGO allegedly collected nearly Rs 70 lakh from the public on the pretext of treatment cost of the woman and providing financial support to her four daughters. Five cheating cases were slapped against the duo in various police station in Hyderabad.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close