HYC NGO members taken into police custody in cheating case

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police on Wednesday have taken two alleged fraudsters into police custody.

Salman Khan and Syed Ayub of Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) old city-based NGO were arrested on the charges of cheating several persons in the pretext of sponsoring the treatment of an elderly woman last month.

Police alleged that Salman uploaded an appeal on social media with the help of a video appealing for donations to meet the medical expenses of a lady. “We have taken the accused persons into five day police custody for carrying out further investigation in cheating case” said ACP Falaknuma MA Majid.

The NGO allegedly collected nearly Rs 70 lakh from the public on the pretext of treatment cost of the woman and providing financial support to her four daughters. Five cheating cases were slapped against the duo in various police station in Hyderabad.