Hyd actor Aziz Naser dubbed for Madhavan’s voice in Nishabdham!

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi actor Aziz Naser who is well known as dubbing artist of Tollywood, gave voice to Madhavan’s role in the movie ‘Nishabdham’ which was released on OTT platform, Amazon Prime, on Thursday, October 2.

Who dubbed for Madhavan’s Voice in Nishabdham?

Nishabdham, which was filmed simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and English, and later dubbed into Hindi and Malayalam, was originally conceptualised as a silent film. Though the Telugu voices of other roles are quite familiar, the one big question that is popping up among Telugu audiences who has watched ‘Nishabdham’ movie is, who dubbed for Madhavan in the Telugu version?

With Madhavan being a Tamil guy brought up in Mumbai, he could speak fluent Hindi and Tamil, but not other south languages. After watching the movie, many felt that the voice of the lead actor’s role is of singer Hemachandra. But it’s not true. He’s not the one who gave voice to Madhavan’s role. It is Hyderabad’s famous actor Aziz Nazer who dubbed for Madhavan’s voice in the movie.

Aziz Naser took to his Instagram account and shared the poster of the movie announcing that he has dubbed for Madhavan’s voice in Telugu version.

Who is Aziz Naser?

Originally known as Aziz Janbaz, Aziz Naser is an Indian actor, writer and director from Hyderabad. Aziz Naser came to fame with all time critically acclaimed Hyderabadi films The Angrez & Hyderabad Nawabs.

Aziz Naser has worked in more than 35 films in Deccani, Hindi, Telugu and Marathi. In 2015 he made his Telugu debut in the movie Jyotilakhshmi. And in 2020, he made his debut in Marathi movie Stepney-Tumchaakde aahe ka..? as an actor, writer and director.

Aziz Naser has also dubbed for many villains like Sonu Sood, Abhimanyu Singh and Rahul Dev in Telugu.

Definitely the voice of Aziz Naser is getting all the attention and attracting the audience for its amazing accentuation and articulation.