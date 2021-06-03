Hyd Airport bags ACI-Asia Pacific Green Airports Gold Recognition

Hyderabad: GMR led Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has been awarded the Gold Recognition by the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2021 in the below 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category.

The award was decided by a distinguished global panel that recognized GHIAL’s sustainable airport operations for effective air quality management.

This is the fourth time in a row that GHIAL has received this award. ACI’s Green Airports Recognition programme promotes environmental best practices to minimize aviation industry’s impact on the environment and recognizes ACI Asia-Pacific members for outstanding environmental initiatives and projects.

Some of the initiatives at GHIAL to improve the air quality at the Airport and the surroundings that won the accolades of ACI include Fixed Electrical Ground Power (FEGP) use resulting in prevention of Auxiliary Power Unit and saving of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), solar powered Baggage Freight Loader (BFL), step ladder, electric coaches, tugs, and vehicles resulting in the saving of diesel and associated air emissions, electric buses and cars in the city side of the airport resulting in the saving of diesel and single engine taxing of aircraft resulting in saving of ATF.

“We, at GMR Hyderabad International Airport consider sustainable airport operations as an integral part of our business, and are committed to conduct the operations in an environment-friendly manner. As part of our environmental policy, we are committed to protecting the environment and have embraced many eco-friendly measures. We continue to make progress on our environment and safety targets aimed at zero discharge and zero emissions in collaboration with all our stakeholders,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO – GHIAL.

GHIAL proactively engages with the employees, stakeholders, concessionaires and influences them to adopt environmentally sustainable practices.

The airport also actively promotes environmental awareness to sensitize the airport community and the passengers by observing World Environment Day, World Forestry Day, Earth Day, etc.

The sustainable airport operations have resulted in significant reduction of fossil fuel consumption and consequent air emissions in and around the Airport.

The Green Airports Recognition programme was established in 2017 with the support from the ACI Asia-Pacific Regional Environment Committee.

The programme highlights different environment themes each year.

The submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges. Since 2018, GHIAL has been continuously winning ACI Green Airports Recognition awards for various sustainable initiatives.