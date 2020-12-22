Hyd-based HFF donates winter wear to handicapped people

Hyderabad: With night temperature dipping in the city, Hyderabad-based Humanity First Foundation (HFF) took up an initiative to donate winter wear, including blankets and bedsheets, to mentally and physically handicapped people in the city.

HFF’ Dr. Shujath distributed 150 blankets, 250 bedsheets and 350 sweaters to the mentally and physically handicapped people, between ages 5 and 80 at ‘Home for disabled’ in Secunderabad on Sunday.

Speaking to siasat.com, Dr. Shujath said, ” I started a dinner distribution program for homeless and needy people in 2015. It was then I saw people who did not have plain bedsheets to cover themselves. From then on, I started with the distribution of blankets.”

“Back in 2015, 500 blankets were distributed. This year, we have distributed 2000 blankets in floods, winter, slums, old age homes, orphanages, etc.”, added Shujath.

Earlier last week, HFF installed two geysers at Orphanage Hostel Ashraf Ul Uloom Kachiguda Hyderabad and one geyser at Hostel for Orphan at Warishguda Secunderabad. They also distributed 350 jackets to kids in Chintalmet Slum.

Several other non-profit organizations too, are helping the needy amid winter chills.