Hyd-based HHF vaccinates all staff of Chilkur Balaji temple

Hyderabad: City-based Helping Hand Foundation, in association with Nirmala Hospitals, on Thursday vaccinated all the staff and workers of Chilkur Balaji temple, located on city outskirts.

Over 50 staff and families are given the first dose of Covishield in the vaccination drive held in the temple’s gaushala, HHF said in a statement.

Temple’s chief priest CS Rangarajan said that temples and all religious places must act as catalysts in promoting vaccination and help the government meet the targets.

“Vaccination of the temple staff–who are to be considered frontline warriors–is important. Huge congregations of devotees are expected in the future,” he said.

Rangarajan added: “I appeal to all religious institutions–masjids, temples and churches–to come forward and vaccinate their staff and make the vaccination drive successful.”

He further thanked Helping Hand Foundation for coordinating the vaccination program for their staff. Doctors, counsellors, nurses from HHF & Nirmala participated in the vaccination camp.