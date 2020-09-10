Hyd-based NGOs launch 30 ambulance services for COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: Considering the increasing instances of COVID-19 patients unable to access ambulance services, city-based NGOs along with several others from different parts of the country launched 30 ambulance services here on Thursday. Apart from that, a COVID-19 helpline, which caters to the needs of the patients, has also been set up.

Speaking at the launch, Swati Lakra, IPS, IGP Law & Order and in charge of the Women’s Safety Wing of Telangana said, “The entire world is affected by Covid-19 pandemic and the number of cases is increasing day by day. There is a great need to transport patients to hospitals. Besides, if an unfortunate incident or fatality occurs, facilities to shift the body to the burial grounds are also necessary.”

She further told that voluntary organizations coming forward and making the equipped ambulances available is a good step.

“We launched a fleet of 30 ambulances that will cater to all the areas within the city. These services are jointly put together by a team of Hyderabad Welfare Council comprising of 17 NGOs including Sakina Foundation, Deccan Alumni Association North America, Middle East, Youth Welfare, Helping Hand Foundation, Safa Baitul Maal, and Team COVID relief among others,” said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, Chairman of Sakina Foundation.“Exclusive medical vans for women are also launched,” he said.

“The helpline number – 7569600300, will be functional, that is connected to a command center managed by the Hyderabad Welfare Council,” Sohail added.

The team of Hyderabad Welfare Council started the free ambulance services in view of the unprecedented challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is an acute shortage of ambulance services and those owned by private organizations charge very high. There is a dire need to reach out to people facing problems in reaching hospitals,” Dr. Naseem Majid, General Secretary of Deccan College of Medical Sciences Alumni Association, said.