Hyd: City-based trust achieves record 10 lakh dialysis

Hyderabad: City-based NGO Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust has achieved a milestone of ten lakh dialysis, a record unheard of by a non-profit organization anywhere in the country.

Established in 2009 by a group of like-minded individuals in the city, the trust has been offering dialysis at Rs 300 against Rs 1200 to Rs 3000, charged by Corporate Hospitals.

Addressing a press conference to announce the function being organized in the City to rededicate their service to more and more people the Trustee Chairman P.C. Parakh , Gautam Chand Chordia, Satish Khivsara, Inder Chand Jain, Rikab Parak, Rajender Kuamr Dugur, Swaroo Chand Kothari , Ashok Koathari, Sunil Pahade, Suresh Surana, Vinod Kimtee, Shanti Bhai Shah, Prashant Shrimal Hanumanmal Nakhat, Mahavir Kumar Patny, and Sushil Kapadia said that on November 13, K.T. Rama Rao ,will be the Chief Guest along with other dignatories who will grace the occasion and felicitate the Trustee members

Stating that the purpose of announcing the achievement was only to motivate others and to set an example to others he said that the Trust has helped established 14 centres across the country at Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkatta, Mysore Bangalore, Combatore Bhuj and other States were they have provided technical support and help to establish the dialysis . Besides dialysis the Trust provides injections required to maintain hemoglobin and iron levels at highly subsidized prices .

Considering the increasing demand for treatment and to reduce travel time for patients the Trust is planning to establish three more centres one at Suchetra, Cherlapally and one more in Secunderabad. Currently they have 189 machines installed with four shifts

Currently they have 7 dialysis centres in Hyderabad and one in Aler .They said it costs around Rs. 2 crores to set up one centre and each machines costs Rs. 4.5 lakhs and all that is achieved through donations from the Trustee members and other donors.

The Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust is proposing to set up a State of the Art cancer Centre and diagnostic centres to provide provide treatment and diagnostics at highly subsidised prices. He said that the project is in pipeline .