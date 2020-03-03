Hyd Court acquits alleged LeT operative Abdul Karim Tunda

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Metropolitan Sessions court at Nampally on Tuesday acquitted the alleged bomb maker and top Lashkar-E-Taiba operative Abdul Karim Tunda.

As the alleged terror operator was lodged at Ghaziabad district prison, police could not produce him before the concerned judge, the MSJ courts however acquiited him in criminal conspiracy case.

Abdul Karim Tunda had faced trial after a gap of sixteen years since registration of a conspiracy case against him in Cr.No.155/1998 of Central Crime Station in which he is Accused No.22.

The court acquitted Abdul Kareem Tunda from all the charges 120-B, 121,121 -A, 122, 153-A, 153-B, 420, 471, 436, 511, 428, 302, 307 of I.P.C , Section 25 1 of Arms Act, Section 4,5,6, of Explosives Substance act, Section 12 of Passport Act, Section 3 (2)(A),14 of Foreigners Act, The police SIT/CCS Hyderabad to prove the case examined total 12 withness.

Tunda an accused in the of the conspirators in the failed bid to create terror attacks during the 11-day Ganesh festivities in 1998 was arrested by the Special cell of Delhi Police in August 2013. Later in the October same year he was brought to Hyderabad by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Detective Department.

The Pakistani National and alleged Lashkar militant Saleem Junaid was arrested by the Indian security agencies in Hyderabad on July 1,1998 for allegedly planning to bomb places of worship to foment communal trouble in the city and smuggling RDX on the behest of Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI), he was trained by the Lashkar-E-Taiba. Junaid confessed that it was Tunda who trained him in terror camps