27 Feb 2020, Thu Islamic Calender
Hyd: CPI worker detained for trying to burn Amit Shah’s effigy

Posted by Qayam Published: February 27, 2020, 3:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: Police here on Thursday detained the Communist Party of India (CPI) members after they attempted to burn an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding his resignation over Delhi violence.

Speaking to ANI, CPI leader Chada Venkata Reddy said that the Union Home Minister should take responsibility for the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi.

“Home Minister Amit Shah should resign taking responsibility for Delhi violence. Amit Shah and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi are taking anti-people policies. They are doing injustice to the nation, Constitution and democracy. We are demanding the immediate resignation of Amit Shah as Home Minister,” Reddy said.

The death toll in the violence in North-East rose to 34.

Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Source: ANI
