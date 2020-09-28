Hyd: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind provided financial aid to 300 private teachers

By News DeskUpdated: 28th September 2020 1:52 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind is an Islamic organization. It is spread all over India is always at the forefront of providing food and other relief, all over the country to thousands of citizens irrespective of caste and creed.

On Sunday, 27th September, the City-based branch provided financial assistance to the teachers. They have given 5,000 Rs each to 300 teachers working in private schools.

Azam Ali, city secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami, said their organization stepped forward to assist the teachers with the closure of educational institutions for the last six months. He said in the next phase, a few hundred more teachers would provide financial aid.

In a statement to the media, the JIH National Secretary Mohammed Ahmed said, “By the Grace of Allah, the support of our well-wishers and the hard work of our volunteers, we have been able to provide food and other relief to almost a million people all over the country in the lockdown.”

Jamaat always provides relief and rehabilitation at the time of communal riots and national calamities.

