Hyd Live: Maulana Arshad Madani addressing ‘Save Democracy’ meet

Hyderabad: In order to protect the Constitution of India, a conference titled ‘Save Democracy’ is being held at Media plus auditorium in Hyderabad. The conference is being addressed by Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama Hind.

The conference is also being addressed by religious, political and social activists on CAA-NRC-NPR and Delhi riots.

Click the link below to view the live speech

https://youtu.be/l2MU9y_aciA

Social activist Jasveen Kaur, Justice Chandra Kumar, Prof. M. Kodandaram, Telangana state president, Maulana Hamid Mohammed Khan, Former minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana State Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir, fomer MP Aziz Pasha, Mufti Gayasuddin Rahmania and other activists addressing in the conference.

SIASAT NEWS