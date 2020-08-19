Hyd Mayor holds meetings with Wakf board over land acquisition issues

By Nihad Amani Published: 19th August 2020 7:08 am IST

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Tuesday met Chairman of State Wakf Board, Mohd Saleem to discuss issues related to land acquisition so that developmental activities can be taken up the under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) across Hyderabad.

In the meeting, officials also discussed geo-tagging Wakf Board lands that fall under GHMC and HMDA limits. They also discussed that part of land be acquired for laying of flyover bridge on the attached land of Dargah Hazrat Rajdhar Sahab situated at ORR Junction Gachibowli, Serililngampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district, which is notified waqf property. It is learnt that GHMC authorities paid compensation to private parties, despite objections raised by the Waqf Board.

 A part of land attached to Masjid-e-Qutubshahi situated at Malkamcheru, Manikonda Jagir was affected due to roade widening to an extent 634.00 guntas. Mohd Saleem said at the meeting that “it is a 400-year-old mosque. Its attached land boundary wall has been demolished.” The GHMC assured they would reconstruct the boundary wall, he informed.

The Mayor and Wakf Board officials also decided to hold regular meetings to avoid delays in land acquisition so that SRDP works can be launched quickly.

While interacting with the Wakf Board Chairman, Rammohan said soon a meeting with all the religious heads will be held to convince them to cooperate in land acquisition process so that development activities can be taken-up at the earliest.

S Devendar Reddy, the Chief City Planning officer, A Kodanda Ram Reddy, the Deputy City Planner, S Venkat Ram Reddy, the Superintendent Engineer, and others attended the meeting.

