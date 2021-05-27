Hyderabad-Mumbai bullet train project: Aerial survey to begin in 10 days

Hyderabad: A high speed rail corridor is being constructed to run the bullet train between Hyderabad and Mumbai. The project proposed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) has reached the final stage of Google mapping for route survey/construction. According to NHSRC, an aerial survey will begin in 10 days.
Pillars are currently being set up from Navi Mumbai to Hyderabad for GPS-based aerial survey. Recently, the construction of pillars between Vikarabad and Tandur has also been completed. The aerial survey will be completed within a month.
The construction of the high speed rail corridor will commence after the completion of technical process. “The construction of the high-speed rail corridor between the two cities will take at least three to four years,” an official of the NHSRC said.
The bullet train on these tracks will travel at a speed of 320 km per hour and will take about three and a half hours to cover 711 kms to reach Mumbai from Hyderabad.
Currently trains from Hyderabad to Mumbai take 13 to 14 hours. Meanwhile, the NHSRC has completed 4,109 km on 6 corridors across the country.
These corridors are Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Nagpur, Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Amritsar.