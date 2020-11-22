Hyd municipal polls: Javadekar gives boost to BJP campaign

Hyderabad, Nov 22 : In a boost to the BJP’s campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Union Minister for Environment and Forest, Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar released the party’s ‘charge sheet’ against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

“Aarop Patra” as the document is named, lists 60 failures of the state government during the last six years and the plight of Greater Hyderabad under the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). It also mentions the unfulfilled promises made by the ruling party in the previous elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar exuded confidence that the BJP will repeat Dubbak in GHMC elections. He was referring to the party’s victory in the recent by-election to the Dubbaka Assembly seat.

“BJP is going to repeat in Hyderabad what happened in the Dubbak bypoll,”he said.

The Central minister also slammed the TRS for colluding with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

“People have to decide whether they want a mayor of BJP or AIMIM. Voting for the Congress and the TRS means voting for the AIMIM and voting for the AIMIM means voting for division, ” he said.

He claimed that the people of Hyderabad have decided to have a BJP leader as the city mayor.

The elections to the 150-member GHMC are scheduled on December 1.

He alleged that both Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi are trying to perpetuate the ‘family rule’.

“The assets of KCR and his friends are increasing, but the assets of the people of Telangana are decreasing,” he said.

Stating that the BJP also played a key role in the formation of Telangana state, he said the statehood was not achieved for family rule.

He also remarked that the TRS promised to develop Hyderabad as a global city, but made it a ‘flood city’. Stating the city was in flood water for 15 days, he alleged that the TRS government failed to even provide a proper drainage system in the city.

He also alleged that half of the flood relief money went into the pockets of the TRS leaders.

Javadekar wanted to know what happened to the TRS’ promises of one lakh jobs and two lakh double bed-room houses. “They promised two lakh houses but did not build even a thousand houses. The Narendra Modi government has built two-and-a-half crore houses,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, BJP’s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party’s national vice president D.K. Aruna, BJP OBC Morcha president K. Laxman and other leaders were present.

